GUYANA TEACHERS UNION AWARE OF NEGOTIATING SHORTCOMINGS

The Guyana Teachers Union is preparing to submit salary proposals to the government this month, but this time around the union is seeking to have third party involvement in the negotiations…Yaniss Abrams reports...

The Guyana Teacher’s union has reviewed the 40% salary increase proposal in their new multi-year proposal to the Government. General Secretary Coretta McDonald said the proposal will be submitted to the Government this month. The new proposal is to include a number of new clauses; including one intended to accommodate a third party in the negotiations.

All that is known about the proposed third-party individuals is that they will be persons with teaching experience.

The General Secretary said the GTU is cognizant of their shortcomings, especially with regard to the unions to 2018 proposal She also gave an update on the benefits to be extended to the teaching fraternity .