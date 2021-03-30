Fisherman granted $300,000 bail for attempted murder of fellow fisherman

A fisherman, who is said to be one of two (2) suspects that brutally chopped another fisherman, Christof Bridgemohan, several times about his body on last Monday in Region One (Barima-Waini), made his first Court appearance in relation to the matter and was granted bail to the tune of $300,000 today (Tuesday).

Joel Marks, a fisherman, of Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) appeared at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court via “Zoom” before Senior Magistrate, Sunil Scare, where he was charged with attempt to commit murder on Bridgemohan.

Marks was not required to plea and was granted bail.

The second (2) hearing at the Court in relation to the murder charge is scheduled for May 18, 2021.

On March 22, this year, 27-year-old Bridgemohan, of Kumaka Waterfront, North West District (NWD), Region One received several chops about his body allegedly by two (2) males who are fishermen.

Bridgemohan was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital where he was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and was admitted there in a serious but stable condition. At that time, one of the suspects was arrested, while the other went into hiding