HGPTV is looking for a Producer/content producer to produce and plan our inhouse programs. You will be responsible for planning and producing live broadcasts, pre-recorded content and location shoots for the channel and our website.

The successful applicant will have a passion for producing eye-catching television and enjoy exciting creative challenges. The role will focus on securing and producing guests for our really engaging topical debates, you will also need experience in making VT’s and producing live OB’s. The successful applicant will have a proven journalistic ability, as well as a creative flair and be well organised.



Your Responsibilities will Include:• Day to day production and planning of program• Leading and communicating with on-screen talent to deliver the above• Working with inhouse team in the relevant product, content and marketing teams• Liaising with other functions within the business

The ideal candidate for this role will have a relevant qualification:• as well as editing knowledge • planning and producing live program• Studio and Post Production Systems skills are a must• This is a fantastic opportunity to work with an industry leader. For the right candidate, a generous package is on offer.

If you are interested please contact: Carolfelix@hgptv.com