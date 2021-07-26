Host says shots fired at wedding house

Shots were discharged by unknown person/s shortly after a wedding house event was closed off on Sunday in Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD), police said in a news release.



According to police, at about 2:20 hours on Monday, a male went to the Leonora Police Station with two brownish objects which appeared to be spent shells. He told the police that someone discharged a gun at a wedding house in the said area.



The spent shells were taken into possession by police who visited the scene to conduct investigations.



The host of the wedding informed the police that he had closed off the wedding and locked up at 21:30 hours on Sunday and went to bed.

“A few hours after he was awakened to a loud sound. He went out and saw that some people were still standing on the road. Investigation ongoing,” police added.