Huge turnout for Launch of Housing Program in Linden

More than 300 persons turned out today for the launch of the Home Construction Assistance Facility, in Region Ten, which wrapped up moments ago at the Watooka House in Linden.

This marks the highest response rate since the launch of the programme in Region Four on Monday.

At least 63 residents, who presented their documentation were registered for the Home Construction Assistance Programme, with a number of them being approved on the spot by the banks present. Meanwhile individuals who did not walk with the necessary documentation will be given the opportunity to register over the coming days.

Additionally, 35 Lindeners were allocated house lots at the event by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves also met with residents and were able to resolve a number of housing issues on the ground.

Kudos to the staff of the Ministry of Housing & Water – Central Housing & Planning Authority, who contributed to making this activity a success!

(Central Planning and Housing Authority)