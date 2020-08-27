Intoxicated minibus driver slams into motorcyclist while attempting U-turn

A 27-year-old motorcyclist is now nursing injuries about his body and suffering from a broken leg after a minibus slammed into him while he was riding along the Lethem Public Road, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) last evening.

The injured man has been identified as Kellon Arthur of Lethem Central, Rupununi.

Reports are that around 18:00h yesterday (Wednesday) the 28-year-old driver of minibus #BVV 5217 was stationary on the Southern side of the Lethem Public Road behind a motor lorry which had been parked when he drove out from the parapet and attempted to make a U-turn.

However, while in the process of doing this, he failed to ensure that the roadwat was clear and ended up driving into the path of Arthur’s motorcycle which had been proceeding West along the Southern side of the road at that time.

As such the minibus collided into the front center of the minibus (BVV 5217) and as a result of the collision, Arthur flung some distance on the road’s surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was subsequently picked up in a conscious condition by the driver of the minibus involved in the accident and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was treated and admitted a patient in the male ward suffering from a broken left leg.

The driver of the minibys was arrested and taken to the poluce station where a breathalyzer test was conducted. He was found to be above the prescribed limit.

Investigations into the matter are presently ongoing.