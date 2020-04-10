Lifeless body of 64-y-o woman discovered on WCD parapet

Shock waves rippled through the close knit community of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), early this morning when residents discovered the lifeless body of a 64-year-old female villager on a street in that village.

The deceased has been identified as Dhangajie Umraoe, commonly referred to as “Jamella” by persons in her village.

HGP Nightly News was told that the woman’s body was found some twelve hours after she had left the residence of her friend who had assisted in monitoring her health frequently by testing the level of her blood pressure.

Umraoe lived alone at her Lot 86 West Meten-Meer-Zorg home and on Thursday afternoon she left her residence around 17:00h and visited her female friend who lived some eight houses away.

Reports are that the now dead woman would usually suffer from hypertension and high cholesterol levels and had been diagnosed with diabetes years prior to her demise.

According to the female friend of Umraoe, the now deceased woman had arrived at her home and requested that she (the friend) assist in testing the level of Umraoe’s blood pressure.

The 64-year-old woman had brought her blood pressure testing kit with her inside of a gift bag.

The friend complied and upon completion of the process, Umraoe left the woman’s home, indicating that she would be returning to her house. However, this was the last time Umraoe was seen alive.

At around 05:00h this morning, residents in the area made the shocking discovery of Umraoe’s body on the Northern parapet of Third Street, Meten-Meer-Zorg.

The gift bag with the woman’s blood pressure testing kit was also found near her body.

Police ranks who were summoned to the scene stated that there were no visible marks of violence on Umraoe’s body which was immediately taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, WCD where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

