The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Friday conducted an operation at the Charity Stelling, where a search of a boat in the presence of the sole occupant revealed a box containing a number of parcels of cannabis.

Rocky Mangra, 42, of Grant Saint Joseph, Lower Pomeroon, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s headquarters along with the narcotic.

The cannabis weighed 3.128 kilograms and had a street value of $1 million. Investigations are ongoing.

