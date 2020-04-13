Man dies after being choked, stabbed by wife’s sister, husband

-spouse had complained that relatives were playing music too loudly

A 40-year-old labourer of Hope West, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now dead after being assaulted by his sister-in-law and her husband late Sunday night after he approached the couple with a cutlass to complain about ‘loud music’.

The dead man has been identified as Albert Raghu a.k.a ‘Soldier’ who lived at the bottom flat of a two-storeyed family house with his wife while her 29-year-old sister and 40-year-old brother-in-law lived in the upper flat.

Reports are that around 23:30h on Sunday, the suspects were inside of their apartment imbibing alcohol and playing music loudly which resulted in the disturbance of Raghu’s wife who had been trying to sleep peacefully at that time.

The now dead man had not been at home, however, when he returned to the house his wife notified him about the situation. This resulted in Raghu reportedly arming himself with a cutlass and then proceeding to confront the two suspects that were in their yard at that time.

According to the police, the male suspect was said to have already been armed with two knives when Raghu approached him and his wife.

An argument ensued and Raghu’s sister-in-law allegedly choked him while her husband reportedly stabbed the labourer twice to the left side chest and left shoulder.

He was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted but succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention around 05:30h this morning.

Meanwhile, Raghu’s brother-in-law received medical attention for a wound to the left side of his abdomen.

Raghu’s sister-in-law and her husband are said to be in police custody and are both assisting with investigations into the matter.