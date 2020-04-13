Motorcyclist dies after collision with lorry while navigating turn

A 43-year-old motorcyclist is the country’s latest road fatality after he reportedly collided into a lorry while navigating a turn earlier this morning along the #64 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The deceased has been identified as Kesgwardial Hakie who hailed from Lot 8 #63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The fatal accident is said to have taken place around 09:00h today and involved Hakie’s motorcycle (CH 6898) and motor lorry (GYY 4014).

Reports are that the lorry was proceeding North along the Western carriageway reportedly at a fast rate of speed while Hakie was on his motorcycle proceeding South along the Eastern carriageway when the tragedy occurred.

It is alleged that while the lorry was approaching the motorcycle, Hakie drove West to enter a dam on the Western side of the road, a process which resulted in the collision between the front side of the lorry and the motorcycle.

Following the impact , Hakie fell to the road , and sustained multiple injuries about his body. He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.