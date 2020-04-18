Man nabbed by cops while transporting over 7,000 grammes of ‘ganja’

-parcels of illegal substance were hidden inside of blue plastic container

A 34-year-old man is currently in the lockups after he was discovered with over 7,000 grammes concealed inside of a blue plastic container that he had been transporting on Friday.

The suspect, a resident of the Tabatinga village, Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), was caught by the police around 11:05h yesterday with the quantity of illegal substance.

Reports are that the man had been driving a vehicle along the Hunt Oil Stretch area, Central Rupununi, when the cops arrived at that location, after receiving a “tip-off”.

The lawmen then notified the man that they wished to conduct a search inside of his vehicle, which they proceeded to do, and discovered more than one blue plastic containers.

Upon opening one of the containers, the cops discovered several parcels of cannabis stored in plastic bags, and immediately arrested the suspect. He was taken to the nearest police station and the cannabis was lodged .

Some of the parcels of the illegal substance that were retrieved from the container.

He is presently in police custody and is being processed for a court appearance.

