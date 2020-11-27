Woman allegedly assaulted, killed in bedroom by “drug addict” son

A 62-year-old woman was beaten then murdered while her four (4)-year-old granddaughter sustained injuries about her body reportedly inflicted by one of the now dead woman’s sons.

Dead is Jennifer Anderson also known as “Judith” of Goed Intent village, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

She is said to have been killed between 12:00h on Wednesday and 12:00h on Thursday (yesterday).

Meanwhile, the murder 38-year-old suspect, a mason by occupation, is said to be a “drug addict” and is currently on the run from the cops.

HGP Nightly News understands that the alleged murderer resides at the same address as his now dead mother and the four (4)-year-old child in question.

According to reports, the suspect would usually steal items from his mother and this would aid in him obtaining “drugs” to sustain his addiction.

A police statement noted that Anderson was last seen alive by her daughter, a hairdresser, of Onderneeming village, WBD, at her home.

On Thursday (yesterday), the woman’s other son, a 42-year-old mason who lived at the same address (another house on the same land) claimed that he was at home when an individual who is related to the four(4)-year-old made contact with him.

He told the cops that he was made aware that the child related that the suspect assaulted her and her grandmother.

The 42-year-old man also stated that the concerned individual told him that he saw the little girl with injuries (digs) to her right side jaw and chest area.

As a result of this, the mason ventured to the home of his mother where he began searching for her to enquire about the information he was given.

The man then saw the 62-year-old woman lying motionless with her face downwards on the floor inside of her bedroom.

Police ranks were immediately summoned to the scene and investigators observed several small “circular injuries” on the woman’s face and chest area.

“Several persons were questioned in the area but no useful information was received.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not contacted. The body was then escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty,” the police statement explained.

The four (4)-year-old was also taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and sent away.

Investigations into the matter continue as the cops hunt for the murder suspect.