Men arrested after allegedly breaking into Republic Park home

-duo nabbed by public spirited persons while trying to escape

Two men have been arrested following their alleged breaking and entering into an empty home located at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD) yesterday.

Reports are that around mid-day (12 noon), the two suspects were observed by residents in the area, as they proceeded to break into the concrete structure.

Persons who witnessed the men in that street, realized that they did not live at the home, and quickly raised an alarm which caused the duo to rush out of the building in an attempt to flee capture.

However, public spirited persons quickly responded by preventing the two males from escaping, and subdued the individuals. Meanwhile, the police were summoned.

When ranks arrived at the location, the two suspects were handed over, and then reportedly taken to the Providence Police Station, EBD.

Regional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon, when contacted by this publication confirmed that the duo is still in police custody.

Investigations into the matter continue.