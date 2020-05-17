Murder accused prison escapee recaptured after attempting to fool police about identity

-man told cops that he was travelling to “City Island” to visit friend

Despite his attempts to fool the cops by providing false information about his identity, 32-year-old murder accused prison escapee, Ganesh Dhanraj, was this afternoon nabbed by police officers at Parika village, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

At around 14:10h today, ranks attached to the Parika Police Station were on patrol and noticed Dhanraj behaving in a “suspicious” manner while sitting inside of a motorcar bearing a private registration.

They approached him and began to ask questions about his identity and the direction in which he was heading.

At the time of their interaction with the man, the policemen were not aware that Dhanraj was the prisoner who had escaped from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on April 20, 2020.

In fact, his current appearance was different from the photograph that was shared with law enforcement officials and the public to aid in the prisoner’s recapture.

An older photo of the prison escapee that had been circulating to notify the public of his appearance.

Dhanraj reportedly told the cops that his name was “Dinesh” and that he had just travelled from Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) with the intention of visiting his friend who lived in “City Island”, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

However, the policemen were not satisfied with the results of their questioning and they took him to the Parika Police Station to conduct a detailed search and further questioning.

While at that Police Station, Dhanraj’s identity was revealed and he was detained. The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) authorities were subsequently contacted and notified about the prisoner’s recapture and they ventured to the Parika Police Station to also confirm the man’s identity. He was then transported to prison.

Dhanraj had escaped with three others from the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on April 20, this year, and had been on the run since.

Just three years ago, Dhanraj was charged for strangling his then reputed wife, Dhanwantie Ram, to death with a bedsheet inside his Parika, EBE, home. Prior to her death, she had severed ties with him and moved out from his residence after spending several years in an abusive relationship with Dhanraj. However, he reportedly continued to harass the now dead woman.

On April 5, 2017, the lifeless body of 29-year-old Ram was found shortly after she had left her home to make a report to the police. It was while she was en route to the cops, Dhanraj is said to have lured her into his house where allegedly killed her.