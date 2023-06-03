One feared drowned in Essequibo River boat mishap

Gavin Cox, a 29-year-old sailor of Botavia Village, Mazaruni River is feared drowned following a boat mishap at about 19:45h on Thursday in the Essequibo River.

Reports are that Cox was the lone occupant in his vessel when it was hit by a fibreglass boat powered by a 300hp engine, operated by Mark Gonsalves.

Due to the collision’s impact, Cox was thrown overboard and not seen again.

Gonsalves said he attempted to search the area for Cox, but his efforts were futile.

After that, he went to the Bartica Police Station and reported the matter. Gonsalves was placed in custody and is assisting with further investigations as the search continues.

