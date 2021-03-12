Opposition MPs submit motion to have PPP’s Kwame McCoy reprimanded and censured in Parliament

The A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition Members of Parliament (MPs) have submitted a motion of “reprimand and censure” against PPP/C Parliamentarian, Kwame McCoy, to the Clerk of the National Assembly on Friday (today).

According to the document, McCoy has, since the commencement of the 12th Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, conducted himself within the Chamber as “less than honourable” in that, he has “hurled mean, nasty, demeaning, disrespectful and abusive invectives and insults at members, and especially female members, within the presence and hearing of the Speaker, Members of the Assembly, Staff of the Parliament Office, the Media and guests…this conduct has been relentless and unabated, despite pleas by Members to him, and to the Speaker, for him to cease and desist; and whereas, on the 3rd March, 2021, whilst outside of the Chamber, the Member, Mr. Kwame McCoy, physically abused the Member, Mrs. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, when he struck her in the face with his mobile phone device in hand”

The APNU+AFC’s missive referred to the Standing Orders of the National Assembly seeks to regulate the conduct and behaviour of Members; both during and outside of sittings of the National Assembly and reminded that there are established customs, conventions, practices and norms, and especially for member Assemblies of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, that seek to inform how Members, who are given the honourific of “Honourable,” should conduct themselves, both as Members of Parliament and as exemplars in the wider society.

“The APNU+AFC Opposition was unsuccessful in its attempt to have Mr. McCoy removed from the Chamber to allow the Members of the Assembly to safely conduct the business before it, pending the determination of the complaint made by the Member, Mrs. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley…Be it resolved that this National Assembly:

Condemns the attitude, conduct and behaviour of Mr. Kwame McCoy towards Members of the National Assembly and call on him to issue an apology to the Assembly and to the Member, Mrs. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley specifically. Prohibits Mr. Kwame McCoy from attending any sittings of the National Assembly, including meetings of Committees, for a period of six (6) months.”

The Opposition MPs are calling for the issuing of a “reprimand and censure against the Member Mr. Kwame McCoy for his conduct and behavior” since the commencement of the 12th Parliament, and specifically on the 3rd March, 2021, as being unbecoming of a Member of Parliament.