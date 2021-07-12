Over 170,000 public students to get $3.2 billion in cash

About 172,000 public school students across Guyana will begin to benefit from the $3.2 billion “Because We Care” cash grant and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant effective July 15, 2021.

According to the Ministry of Education, the Because We Care Grant is valued at $15,000 this year, and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant are valued at $4,000.



“Unlike last year, the School Uniform and Supplies Grant will not be given in the form of a voucher but rather as cash,” the Ministry noted in a press release.



The Ministry also announced that the government has committed to “increasing the Because We Care Cash Grant incrementally each year until it reaches $50,000”.



“The School Uniform and Supplies Grant were increased last year from $2000 to $4000, representing a 100% increase”, the release added.



The schedule for distribution was posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page website on Sunday, July 11, 2021, and later editions of the daily newspapers, according to the release.



The release also advises: “Parents or guardians of children in the public school system from nursery to secondary level are to visit the respective schools on the scheduled date to uplift the grant. However, if a parent or guardian fails to uplift the grant on the scheduled date, they will be allowed to do so later at the Department of Education for that Region or Education District.



“This later date will be announced at the appropriate time but will be after the entire exercise is concluded, so parents are encouraged to make every effort to attend on the scheduled dates.



“Parents or guardians are asked to walk with a valid form of identification when going to uplift the grant. The acceptable forms of identification are the National Identification Card, Driver’s License or Passport. Persons who do not possess any of these documents can still uplift the grant. Still, their relationship with the child must be confirmed by a senior official in the community or the school’s Headteacher.”