Police Constable placed under ‘close arrest’ after two-vehicular accident

-taxi turns turtle on road, driver and passengers hospitalised

A 22-year-old police Constable was placed under “Close Arrest” after the motorcar he was driving ended up in a serious accident with a hire car that had been transporting two passengers on Tuesday night in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The cop who hails from Heatburn, East Bank Berbbice (EBB) is attached to the Bartica Police Station and said to have been involved in the accident which occurred around 21:25h on the night in question at Fifth Street and Third Avenue, Bartica.

Meanwhile, the taxi was being driven by a 54-year-old male of Belle West, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and had been transporting a 19-year-old from Dagg Point, Bartica and a 28-year-old from Haslington village, East Coast Demerara (ECD) when the accident took place.

Reports are that the policeman was proceeding West along the Southern side of Fifth Street and while approaching the Third Avenue intersection, the hire car, which was proceeding South along the Eastern side of Third Avenue, allegedly failed to stop at the “STOP sign.”

According to the police, as a result of the taxi driver’s failure to stop where he was required to, the front portion of cop’s car collided into the rear left portion of the hire car which caused the vehicle to be pushed into a concrete culvert that islocated on the Western corner of the Southern half of Third Avenue.

This in turn resulted in the hire car turning turtle while the policeman’s vehicle ended up on the Southern side of Fifth Avenue.

According to the police, the hire car driver and his passengers received abrasions about their bodies and were assisted by public spirited persons out of the vehicle and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

They were all admitted to the above-mentioned medical facility and are each said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the policeman is said to have received no visible injuries.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on both drivers but neither of them had any alcohol in their systems.

However, the Police Constable was placed under close arrest pending investigation into the matter.