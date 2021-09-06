Police finds ganja worth $6.6M in Linden after suspects fled moving car

Police on Sunday night, based on intelligence, went to the eastern side of the Wismar Bridge, Linden to apprehend a Toyota Axio motorcar bearing number plate PWW 9605 with suspect ganja.

According to the Police, upon seeing ranks approaching the vehicle, the male driver along with a passenger exited the moving car and fled into thick vegetation at the Bridge.

As ranks chased after the men, one policeman managed to stop the moving vehicle and took it to the McKenzie Police Station for inspection.

Despite efforts to apprehend the suspects, they made good their escape.

The car was then and six bulky wrapped transparent plastic parcels with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found in the trunk.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 44lbs/20KGs. The estimated street value for the narcotic is $6,600,000.

However, later Sunday night around 23:10hrs, ranks visited a One Mile Wismar Linden home in search of one of the suspects.

On arrival there, contact was made with the suspect’s brother and police requested to conduct a search on his person. He violently pushed the policeman away causing him to fall where he received injuries to his left hand in the region of his elbow.

Other ranks went to the sergeant’s assistance but the man assaulted them also in the process of having him arrested.

They managed to control the man after which he was eventually arrested and escorted to the McKenzie Police Station where he was placed into custody.

The sergeant and two other ranks sought medical attention at the Linden Hospital Complex where they were treated and sent away.

Statements are expected to be submitted for possible charges, as police continues their investigation into the ganja bust.

Related