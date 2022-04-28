Police issue wanted bulletin for Murder Accused

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Denzil Haynes. The 24 year old man of Lot T South Sophia is wanted for questioning in relation to murder committed on Yardan Jacobs.

If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said person, please contact the POLICE on, 227-1149, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

Yardan Jacobs, a 27-year-old labourer of lot 5S North Sophia, succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in a shooting incident on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday 16th April, 2022 just after midnight.

Investigations revealed that Yarden Jacobs was liming at the Tanary North Sophia along with his cousin Steve Bacchus when he got into an argument with another male.

As a result, Steve Bacchus intervened which caused the suspect to pull out a firearm from his pants pocket and discharged several rounds in the direction of the two cousins.

Jacobs received a gun shot wound to his lower back.