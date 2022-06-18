Police make drug bust at Apaiqua Landing, found 3KG 94.7 grams of suspected marijuana in two ATV tyres

Police ranks in Regional Division #7, acting on information, today arrested a 20-year-old Miner with 3KG 94.7 grams of suspected marijuana concealed in two A.T.V tyres.

The ranks, at around 12:00 hours today (Friday June 17) went to Apaiqua Landing, Middle Mazaruni River in Region #7 where, on arrival, they contacted the 20-year-old Miner of Mahaica, ECD who had two boxes, one bag and two black A.T.V tyres in his possession.

As a result, a Detective Corporal approached the Miner, told him of his suspicion and requested to carry out a search on his belongings, to which he agreed.

The Detective Corporal escorted the suspect along with his belongings to the Enachu Police Station where he carried out a search on Pitt’s belongings.

Whilst searching, the detective opened the two A.T.V tyres (which were wrapped) and found seven (7) black scotch taped bulky parcels containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis, concealed in the two tyres.

The suspect was cautioned and accepted ownership. The cannabis was weighed in the suspect’s presence and same amounted to 3 KG 94.7 grams.

The suspected marijuana was placed in evidence bags, marked and lodged.

Investigation in progress.