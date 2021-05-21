Political interference by Gov’t in administration of GPF a “mischievous allegation”- Police Force

In light of a post on social media (Facebook) allegedly by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul, alleging political interference by the Government in the administration of the Force in relation to the employment of ranks, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has come out refuting what it deems a mischievous allegation” and in a statement on Friday (today) noted that it wished to “set the record straight.”

“The Force is currently conducting an internal exercise, in keeping with its administrative procedures, to reconcile the ranks in the Force with its pay sheets. This is an activity that is done periodically in order to ensure financial compliance.

In compiling this information, the particulars of the ranks solicited include their ethnicity, but this has nothing to do with any effort to malign any ethnic group, neither is the information required to be submitted to Freedom House as stated in the Facebook post,” the GPF added.