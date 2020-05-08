Porknocker placed on $300,000 bail for ganja in ‘dry’ coconuts

–man pleads ‘not guilty’ to charge, matter postponed to July

The 37-year-old Porknocker who was nabbed with 10 ‘dry’ coconuts, each stuffed with ganja, has been placed on $300,000 bail after making his first Court appearance today in relation to his possession of narcotics.

Sedliegh Whitney Edwards was hauled before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The man pleaded ‘not guilty’ and was subsequently placed on $300,000 bail while the matter has been postponed to July 17, 2020.

Just three days ago, Edwards was arrested after cops discovered a quantity of ganja stashed in 10 “dry” coconuts that the man had in his possession at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Edwards , who hails from Den Amstel Public Road, Region Three ( Essequibo Islands- West Demerara), had reportedly just disembarked a vessel that transported him from Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Around 09:15 on Tuesday, ranks approached the man and escorted him to the Bartica Police Station, where a search was conducted on him and his belongings.

Reports are that a bag that the porknocker was carrying contained vegetables and 10 “dry” coconuts and during the search, the police noticed that the coconuts appeared to have been ‘unusual’ in appearance.

Upon closer examination they discovered that the “eye” of each coconut appeared to have been dug out. The weight of each coconut was heavier than expected. When the cops cracked open the coconuts they discovered a quantity of cannabis seeds, stems and leaves in each.

The ganja inside of each coconut was weighed in the presence of the suspect and totaled 2,018 grammes.