Quartet arrested for dumping “ganja” into river

Three men were arrested late last night after they allegedly tried dumping six (6) kilogrammes of “ganja” overboard a boat while in the vicinity of Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

Meanwhile, a female was also arrested in connection with the illicit substance.

HGP Nightly News understands that the three males, a 25-year-old labourer of Canfield Village, East Canje, a 28-year-old logger of Edinburg Village, EBB and the 39-year-old barber of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were apprehended around 22:15h.

Reports are that police ranks stopped a wooden vessel which the trio had been travelling in and this resulted in them throwing a “bulky” brown bag into the river.

The cops realised what the men had done and quickly retrieved the bag. Upon inspection of the contents, the lawmen found the quantity of marijuana.

The three men were immediately arrested following which the female suspect was also apprehended.

The four suspects are currently being processed for the Court.