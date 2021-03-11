Seaman, two others arrested after telling cops about unlicensed gun in stove following raid by police

Three (3) men were arrested by the cops on Wednesday (yesterday) afternoon after one of them told police ranks, after a raid turned up empty at his home for firearms and ammunition, that he had a gun stashed inside of an old stove in his yard.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), they conducted the raid on the home of a seaman who resides at Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and although searches were conducted in the man’s home and yard, they found nothing illegal.

“However he related that he has a firearm in an old stove in the back of the yard. He further stated that he told a relative to move same. The relative was contacted and related that the firearm was taken over to the residence of another man (name provided) at Parika Facade, EBE.”

HGP Nightly News understands that a search of the property in the owner’s presence unearthed a nickel and black firearm suspected to be a .38 with markings 3791 on the frame.

The seaman whose home was initially raided, admitted ownership of the nickel and black firearm mentioned above, and provided a statement under caution.

“They were immediately told of the suspicions, then told of the allegations and cautioned. They were all arrested and escorted to Parika Police Station where the suspected firearm was initialed, marked sealed and lodged. Investigations are ongoing.”