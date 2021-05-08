Shop owner arrested for cannabis stashed under counter of shop

A shop owner who has his establishment operating in Corriverton, Berbice, is now in the lockups after he allegedly admitted to “owning” 25 grammes of cannabis sativa that was discovered by cops under the counter of his shop on Friday (yesterday).

According to a brief statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a Cordon and Search exercise was carried out for Narcotics, Arms, Ammunition and Stolen Articles in Berbice, when the above-mentioned discovery was made.

“Several homes were searched and 25 grams of cannabis sativa was found at one of the shops in Corriverton. The suspected narcotics was discovered under the counter of the shop and the shop owner was arrested after admitting ownership. He is in custody pending charges.”