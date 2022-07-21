Sophia Vendor charged for possession of firearm, ammo without license

Dexter Samsair, a 28-year-old Vendor of ‘B’ Field Sophia who was arrested by police on July 16, 2022 in connection with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, was on July 19, 2022 charged and remanded to prison for the offence.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Rondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with Possession of Firearm Without Licence and Possession of Ammunition without Licence, Contrary to Section 16 (2)(a) of the Firearm and Ammunition Act Chapter 16:05.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was subsequently remanded to prison until 2022/08/09.