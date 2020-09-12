Taxi driver stabbed to neck by “passenger”, relieved of vehicle

–suspect, accomplice drive off, crash moments after during escape bid

A 40-year-old hire car driver is battling for his life after being stabbed to his neck by a man who, along with an accomplice, entered his vehicle as customers in the Port Kaituma area, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The badly injured man has been identified as Troy Roberts of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma, NWD, who is said to be receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being medivaced from the Port Kaituma Hospital, Region One.

Reports are that around 17:30h yesterday (Friday), the suspect along with a 26-year-old gold miner “joined” Roberts’ vehicle under the pretense of needing a taxi to go to a specific location in the area.

However, during the journey, the male suspect allegedly stabbed Roberts in his neck which prompted the taxi driver to immediately stop driving his vehicle and flee to safety.

Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly jumped into the man’s car and drove off with his accomplice but in the process of making good their escape the car crashed.

The suspect quickly fled the scene on foot while a bleeding Roberts was rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital at that time for treatment.

According to the police, late last night the man was being prepared to be medivaced to the GPHC.

Meanwhile, the accomplice is currently being treated for a fractured right arm while under police guard.

Police continue to hunt for the suspect as the probe into the matter continue.