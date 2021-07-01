Taxi driver’s body found dumped in grass

A gruesome discovery of a taxi driver was made just around 9:00 hours on Wednesday.

The body was identified as 53 year old Kenrick Trim of Belfield Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries disclosed that Trim’s body was found lying in the grass at the end of Cul-de-Sac Street Block 1 Ogle.

Police report stated that the body appears to have been dumped from a silver gray Toyota Premio car HC 5311, which was parked a short distance away.

Trim’s body was later identified by his son Kenrick Odel Trim. The deceased was said to have been wearing a gold chain and gold ring when he left his home around 07:30hrs on the same day.

The body was escorted to the GPHC where it was pronounced dead and further escorted to Lyken Funeral home for post mortem.

The investigation continues