Tuschen Man chopped during bicycle fender bender

Thirty – Nine year old Ricardo Singh called Chris, of Tucshen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo is now a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital nursing a chop wound he received following a bicycle fender bender

Police say that on Thursday, around 20:00 hours, Singh was riding his bicycle along Lalli Dam, Tucshen Access Road when he collided with another pedal cyclist along the said street.

Both men dismounted their cycles following the collision and an argument ensued.

The police report further stated that the suspect then whipped out a cutlass from his bicycle and dealt Singh a chop to his lower forearm before making good his escape.

Singh was aided to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by public spirited citizens and was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he remains a patient in a stable condition.

The lawmen’s search for the assailant has so far proven futile. Investigations continue