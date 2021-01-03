Two dead following head on collision between two cars on Berbice roadway

A 26-year-old driver and his passenger are now dead after the vehicle they were travelling in allegedly swerved into the path of another car and resulted in a head on collision early Saturday (yesterday) evening along the Line Path Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Meanwhile, the other driver, a 38-year-old businessman of the # 76 village, Corentyne, Berbice is presently hospitalised and receiving medical attention for injuries he suffered.

Dead are Thuman Megnat, who was behind the wheel of the badly damaged car (PLL 4090) and hailed from Line Path ‘E’, Corentyne, Berbice and the lone occupant of his vehicle at the time of the accident, 36-year-old Nimrod Persaud of Line Path ‘D’ Corentyne, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the fatal accident occurred around 18:10h on Saturday while the businessman’s vehicle (PYY 7581) was proceeding North along the Western driving lane along the Line Path Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice and Megnat’s car (PLL 4090) was proceeding South along the Eastern driving lane.

The 38-year-old businessman told the cops that he was “in the process of passing” motorcar (PLL 4090) when Megnat’s car “suddenly swerved into his lane and collided head on” with his vehicle.

According to a police statement, as a result of the collision, both drivers and the occupant received injuries about their bodies and they were all taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by the Doctor on duty.

The doctor pronounced both Megnat and Persaud dead while the driver of the other motorcar (PYY 7581) is in the Accident and Emergency Unit. His condition regarded as stable.

A Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motorcar (PYY 7581) and revealed no trace of alcohol in his system.

Investigations are ongoing.