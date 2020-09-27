Two more women die from COVID-19 in Guyana

-death toll now stands at 78

As at today (Sunday), two (2) more persons who were diagnosed with the new Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana have succumbed within the last 24-hours, taking the death toll to 78.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, who announced at 1:00h, that the tow latest victims are two females both hailing from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

The 55 -year-old and the 45 -year-old women are said to have died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The Ministry of Health, which expressed its sincerest condolences to the families of these persons, committed to making every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Officials of the Ministry have already contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons.

Additionally, the Health Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.