Venezuelan national arrested with 21 small bags of cocaine stuffed in mouth

A 30-year-old Venezuelan national was on Saturday nabbed with 21 small bags of cocaine stuffed in his mouth at the Takutu International Bridge.

Eleo Geveiro was arrested at around 22:30h by joint services ranks who were on duty at the Takutu Bridge.

Geveiro, a Venezuelan national and handyman of Tabatinga, Central Rupununi, was stopped by the ranks who conducted a search on his person.

Geveiro’s mouth was observed to be stuffed, and he was asked to open it when the 21 small black plastic parcels of cocaine were unearthed.

The suspect was told of the offence he committed, cautioned, and arrested. He was escorted to the Lethem Police Station, where the suspected cocaine was weighed in his presence and amounted to 11.4 grams.

The suspect is in custody and is slated to be charged on Monday.

