Wanted man shot in knee by cop after opening fire on police

A 27-year-old man who was wanted for murder and a string of robberies was last night nabbed by the police after he fired several shots at them during his attempt to escape arrest.

Wayne Castello also known as “Topcat” of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, had been wanted for

for murder committed on Navindra Samaroo which occurred on 23rd July, 2020, at Middle Road, La Penitence and also for a series of robberies.

Policemen on patrol duty received information on Thursday night around 20:05h that Castello had been at a location in East Ruimveldt.

In light of this tip-off, the ranks proceeded to Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt, where they saw Castello on the Eastern side of a street there.

The murder suspect, upon spotting the cops, attempted to mount a black motorcycle cycle.l and flee the area.

However, the ranks immediately rushed out of their patrol vehicle and approached Castello to apprehend him but the man quickly pulled out a firearm from the crotch of his pant and discharged several rounds in their direction.

As a result, the ranks took evasive action and one rank returned fire hitting Castello on his left foot below his knee.

The murder suspect fell to the ground after being shot and was then arrested.

A search carried out on his person unearthed one (1) 9mm pistol with six (6) live matching rounds in its magazine.

Castello was escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is presently being treated and remains under Police Guard.

Further investigations are currently ongoing.