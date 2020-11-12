Welder, shop owner arrested in hotel for “ganja” stashed in microwave, fridge

A 39-year-old welder of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, along with a 47-year-old shop owner of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) are now in police custody after they were nabbed inside of a hotel room where several parcels containing “ganja” were found hidden yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

The discovery was made at a hotel located at 111 Miles, Mahdia, Potaro River, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) around 09:30h.

HGP Nightly News understands that a party of policemen swooped down at the premises after they were “tipped off” about the situation.

Reports are that when the cops arrived there, they informed the two men about the information they (police) had received, and conducted a search both on the duo, their belongings and the room.

The search of the men’s belongings and the room was conducted in the presence of the welder and the shop owner.

According to the police, a microwave which had been situated on a table inside of the hotel room, was searched and four (4) transparent plastic parcels containing a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems were found along with a large transparent Ziploc plastic bag wrapped in a white Jersey.

Upon inspecting the contents of the large Ziploc bag, 134 small transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems were discovered.

Meanwhile, a further search by the police in the said room also unearthed 12 transparent plastic parcels containing a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems wrapped in a gray and black Jersey in the hotel’s refrigerator.

According to the police, the cannabis was showed to the two suspects, they were told of the offence committed and cautioned, before being placed in police custody.

A police release stated that the shop owner admitted ownership of the narcotics while the welder denied having any knowledge about the “ganja”.

Both men were escorted to the Mahdia Police Station along with the suspected narcotic, which was weighed in their presence and amounted to 500 grammes.

“Same was marked, sealed and lodged in their presence. Investigation is ongoing,” the statement noted.