Woman dies after being struck off bike by speeding car, run over by 2nd vehicle

-husband currently battling for life in hospital, two drivers in custody

A 63-year-old woman is now dead after she was struck by a car which was reportedly speeding along the Number 71 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The fatal accident occurred while the elderly woman was travelling with her husband on their motorcycle (CE 8684).

The Rambarans’ motorcycle (CE 8684)

Dead is Laleta Rambaran of the 73 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Meanwhile, her husband, Rishi Rambaran is currently battling for his life in the hospital.

Around 13:00h today, a motor vehicle (PGG 6698) was proceeding South along the Eastern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate of speed while another car (PMM 6565) was proceeding in the same direction (behind PGG 6698) when the accident took place.

One of the two cars involved in the fatal accident today that claimed the life of the 63-year-old woman.

The 43-year-old driver of the first car (PGG 6698), who is said to hail from Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), told police officers that the motorcyclist (Rambaran) made a turn from East to West across the road, into his path.

He alleged that he swerved west to avoid a collision but the front left side of his vehicle collided with the Rambarans’ motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, 53-year-old Rishi Rambaran and his now dead wife (who was the pillion rider at the time of the accident) fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries.

However, it was also reported that the second vehicle (PMM 6565) which was being driver by a 37-year-old resident of the Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, ran over the woman, moments after she was flung off her husband’s motorcycle.

She was picked up from the roadway in an unconscious state while her spouse was said to be in semi-conscious at that time and they were both rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her husband who sustained injuries to his head, spine and right leg was treated there and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the two drivers of the vehicles involved in the fatal accident are currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.