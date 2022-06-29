Woman survives rape attempt, bites tongue of attacker

A 22-year-old woman of West Coast Demerara, managed to escape a rape attempt by a 30-year-old fisherman of Plastic City (Jetty Squatting Area), West Coast Demerara last Friday.

Police in a statement noted that the young woman at about 23:30 hours, was “walking in a street behind the West Demerara Regional Hospital when she was confronted by the suspect who allegedly threatened her with a knife, and attempted to drag her into a nearby yard.”

However, the young woman who put up a fight, managed to bite the suspect’s tongue as he was attempting to kiss her.

The suspect after being bitten by the woman, made good his escape in an unknown direction.

After the incident, the victim went to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station where a report was made.

The 30-year-old suspect was subsequently apprehended in a bushy area, a short distance away from his residence.

The suspect is slated to appear in court today.