Woman who “jumped overboard”, “failed to resurface” alive and well- Commander Robinson

A woman, who allegedly jumped overboard a fishing boat while on a night outing with her husband, on Monday (yesterday) and failed to resurface is “alive and well”.

This is according to Police Commander of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Crystal Robinson, who moments ago confirmed that the female is safe and unharmed.

According to the female Commander, the woman told the cops that when she was in the waters, she noticed another boat and swam to its location. She was assisted by the person(s) on that vessel and made her way back home.

A few hours ago, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on its Facebook page noted that the woman’s husband made a report to the police that his wife failed to surface from the water.

Moments after receiving the report, a team had been dispatched to search for the woman.