8-year-old girl among three (3) killed after speeding car slams into them

A horrific accident that occurred last night (Sunday) at the Kairuni Public Road, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway has claimed the lives of three (3) persons including an eight (8)-year-old child, while others are still hospitalised after a speeding car (PHH 6628) slammed into the persons after the driver lost control of his vehicle.

The dead girl has been identified as Akese Jerome while the other two fatalities have been identified as 87-year-old Antonio Henry and Meliena Emmanuels, 40, of Kairuni Village, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

HGP Nightly News understands that the other injured persons are another eight (8)-year-old female identified as Aleana Persaud and 50-year-old Rodel Jerome. The now dead individuals and the injured persons are all said to live in the same yard.

Meanwhile, according to a police statement, the driver of the vehicle (PHH 6628) involved in the accident is a 39-year-old Fireman of Rainbow City, Mackenzie, Linden.

On Sunday (yesterday), around 21:50 h, the motorcar (PHH 6628) was proceeding South along the Eastern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed, when the driver lost control and collided with the left side curb of the road.

“The motorcar then plowed into the group of persons named above who were sitting on the side of the road on the said curb. The injured were rushed to the hospital by public-spirited citizens. Akese Jerome was picked up in an unconscious state and placed in a passing vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was pronounce dead on arrival.”

The cops further stated that Antonio Henry and Melina Emmanuels were also picked up, each in an unconscious state, and placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Mackenzie Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounce them dead on arrival.

“Alena Persaud and Rodwell Jerome were also picked up in an unconscious state and placed in a passing vehicle. They were taken to the Mackenzie Hospital as well where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Alena was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while Rodwell Jerome is presently under observation at the Mackenzie Hospital.”

HGP Nightly News understands that a notice of intended prosecution served on Bizzeth who is presently in custody and a breathalyzer test carried out on the driver revealed no alcohol in his blood stream.

Investigations continue.