8 yr old boy hit by car in Linden

An 8-year-old boy from Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden has been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital after being hit by a car in the vicinity of Toucan Drive Junction on October 11.

The driver of PRR 3003, Aubrey Etienne was proceeding along Amelia’s Ward Public Road at a normal rate of speed when the left side rearview mirror collided with the 8-year-old, who ran from the northern to the southern side of the road.

As a result, the pedestrian fell and received injuries to his body. He was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was treated for head injuries. He was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The driver of the motorcar is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Related