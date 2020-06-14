Cops discover large quantity of “ganja”,  spent cartridges on cannabis farm

-18,000 plants, make-shift camp destroyed by fire.
A six (6) hour operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday at Calcuni, Upper Berbice River, led to the discovery of a four (4) acres of cannabis cultivation with an average of 18,000 “ganja” plants along with a large quantity of dried cannabis.
According to the police, a make-shift camp with four (4) hammocks, one (1) mattress, kitchen utensils and grocercies were also found.
Additionally, the cops recovered five (5) spent cartridges at that location.
The farm, make-shift camp and dried cannabis destroyed by fire.
No arrests have been made up to press time as investigations into the matter continue.