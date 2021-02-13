Corridor of Unity’ programme to commence in ECD communities – President Ali



Several communities along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridor will benefit from a pilot project aimed at enhancing unity as Guyana moves forward with a singular objective of growth and development for all.

This is according to Head-of-State, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who announced on Saturday (today) that the targeted communities are Lusignan, Enterprise, Buxton, Foulis and Golden Grove.

The Head of State made it his mission to personally information the residents of the plan and his first stop along the ECD was at the village of Lusignan where he highlighted the uniqueness of the programme.

“These villages will be part of a pilot programme that we’re referring to as a Corridor of Unity and Oneness; that oneness will be stretched all across our country, as we build a future that is sustained on unity and respect for all.”

President Ali also used that opportunity to present sport gear to the various clubs in the communities as he announced another project, ‘the Republic Unity Cup ‘.

He reminded that that sport brings communities together in a non-contentious way and noted that in addition to a trophy which will be up for grabs, the winning team will also earn the opportunity to benefit from community development projects.

“So you are playing for your community.”

According to President Ali, the programme will give meaning to the message of oneness and reminded the residents of his address in Parliament on Thursday about his Government’s intention to unify the country.