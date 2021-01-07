Decomposed body of man found in dilapidated, abandoned building

A badly decomposed body of a male was discovered in an abandoned building by residents of Accabre Drive, Kara Kara, MacKenzie, Linden, after they decided to investigate an unbearable stench that bothered them for days.

The deceased is said to be a vagrant whose only name known to the villagers is “Ziek” and whose address remains unidentified.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the now dead man was last seen around the Kara Kara McKenzie, Linden area, where he was hired as a handyman by residents there.

They told the cops that they realised he had been in their village for about a year, prior to his death, but were unaware of where he lived.

A resident of Accabre Drive Kara Kara, Mackenzie Linden, told investigators that “Ziek” visited her home on Christmas Eve (December 24, 2020) to “do some handywork” but left after complaining of feeling unwell.

She stated that between New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2020) and New Year’s day (January 1, 2021), a stench emanated throuh the area but she, along with other residents, assumed that an animal had died near their homes.

According to the police, the woman said that the stench “became stronger” and they decided to follow the smell which eventually led to the discovery of the vagrant’s body laying in a flat wooden, dilapidated, abandoned building located on the corner of their (residents’) street.

“A party of policemen visted the scene and discovered the body in a decomposed state which was clad only in a black Jersey. The ranks combed the area for anything evidential but to avail. The body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where it was seen and examined by Doctor Michella Ross who pronounced him dead on arrival and the body is presently at Wismar Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination (PME),” the police statement added.

Investigations into the matter are currently in progress.