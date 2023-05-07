“I just buy it from someone” – Skeldon fisherman nabbed with cocaine at Charity

Ricky Singh, a 35-year-old fisherman of Skeldon, East Berbice, was taken into Police custody on Friday after he was caught with 6.40 grams of cocaine.
Reports are that at around 18:20h, ranks were on Patrol in Charity Backstreet on the Essequibo Coast when they observed a man walking with a bag on his back, acting suspiciously.
As a result, the ranks stopped and informed him that they wanted to search his person and belongings, to which he agreed.
While executing the search, the ranks found a plastic bag containing 25 pieces of creamish rocklike substance suspected to be cocaine.
A further search was conducted, and two smoking pipes used as smoking utensils were found in his left-side trousers pocket.
He was told of the offence committed, cautioned, and replied: “I just buy it from someone.”
He was arrested and taken to the Charity Police Station, where the suspected cocaine was weighed in his presence and amounted to 6.40 grams.