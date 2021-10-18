Linden Nurses charged with Forgery

Two nurses of One Mile Health Centre Linden on Monday, have been charged with Forgery. According to the facts presented at the Linden Magistrates Court on October 18, a registered nurse Sandrene Chapman and 27-year-old Nursing Assistant Anastasia McKenzie were arrested and charged for the offence of forgery Contrary to Section 277 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01. The women appeared before Magistrate Wonda Fortune where the charge was read to them where they were not required to plea. Hence the suspects were placed on $200,000 bail each and they are also required to report to the Mackenzie Police Station every first Monday.

Matter adjourned for November 23.

