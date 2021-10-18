Two nurses of One Mile Health Centre Linden on Monday, have been charged with Forgery. According to the facts presented at the Linden Magistrates Court on October 18, a registered nurse Sandrene Chapman and 27-year-old Nursing Assistant Anastasia McKenzie were arrested and charged for the offence of forgery Contrary to Section 277 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01. The women appeared before Magistrate Wonda Fortune where the charge was read to them where they were not required to plea. Hence the suspects were placed on $200,000 bail each and they are also required to report to the Mackenzie Police Station every first Monday.
Matter adjourned for November 23.
Linden Nurses charged with Forgery
