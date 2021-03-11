Man beaten with metal pipe, loses consciousness while visiting female at her home

Police are on the hunt for a man who jumped across a woman’s fence, rushed into her home with a metal pipe and used it to beat another man unconscious, before making good his escape on Tuesday.

The injured man has been identified as Raymond Sugrim called “Sheep” of the No. 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, who is currently hospitalized and being treated for his injuries.

A 51-year-old resident of No.70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice told the cops that on Tuesday, Sugrim was visiting her at her house when the suspect, who was armed with a metal pipe, jumped over the Northern fence of her yard and ran into her home.

The suspect then used the metal pipe to deal Sugrim several blows to his head and lashes about his body. This resulted in Sugrim falling to the ground and losing consciousness.

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspect made good his escape while the badly injured Sugrim was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was immediately admitted.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.