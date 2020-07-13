Partially decomposed body of male fished out of Canal

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was fished out of the Strathspey Canal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) early this morning.

Reports are that around 07:30h the man’s body was observed afloat in the water and persons in the area subsequently notified the police.

The body which was clad only in a brown long pants had a red haversack slung on the back and in which there wqs an identification card with name Deshawn McLean.

The dead man is presently at the Lyken’s funeral home awaiting identification and a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.