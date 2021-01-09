Pedal cyclist dies after minibus slams into him on EBD roadway

A 33-year-old pedal cyclist lost his life on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) roadway on Friday (yesterday) when a minibus slammed into him, resulting in him being flung from his bicycle onto the road, where he suffered a fractured skull and right hand.

The deceased has been identified as Adiraj Persaud of Herstelling, EBD.l

HGP Nightly News understands that the accident took place around 14:10h on Friday (yesterday) along the Herstelling Public Road, EBD, and involved the minibus that was being driven by a 43-year-old male of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and a motor lorry driven by a 28-year-old man from Canal #2, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Reports are that the minibus had been proceeding North along the Western driving lane on the Western carriageway along the Herstelling Public Road when it collided with Persaud who was pedalling his bicycle from East to West across the said roadway.

The minibus then slammed into a motor lorry which was stationary at that time while it was facing North on the Western side of the road.

According to a statement from the police, Persaud was flung onto the road’s surface where he received injuries and was subsequently picked up in an unconscious condition by public spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, the pedal cyclist was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted a patient at the said institution, suffering from a fractured right hand and skull.

However, Persaud succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the GPHC.

“A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the minibus and no trace of alcohol found. Investigations are ongoing,” the police added.