Police still probing identity of dead bandit, accomplice in carjacking 

A suspected bandit is now dead, and another one is critical following an armed robbery committed on Joel Williams, a 34-year-old Taxi Driver, at about 02:45h on Sunday.

While the suspected bandits’ identities are unavailable, Police said that Williams went to the Soesdyke Junction to purchase food. He was confronted by the two perpetrators, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The one with the knife demanded that the victim hand over his car keys, which he did because he was scared for his life.

The suspect then drove off with the car bearing registration HD 5621, heading in a northern direction towards Georgetown.

Police were later alerted to a traffic incident involving the motorcar, which crashed into a utility pole at Land of Canaan, resulting in one death (identity unknown) and one critically injured at the Georgetown Public Hospital, whose identity is currently unconfirmed.

