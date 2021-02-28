Trio caught by cops with quantity of narcotics inside vehicle

Three (3) persons are now in police custody after ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) discovered a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems on the floor of the back seat of the motor car they were travelling in on Sunday (today) along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

According to a statement from the GPF, the find was made during a “stop and search” exercise in the above-mentioned area, based on information that the cops received.

“A search was conducted on the persons of three (3) occupants of a motor car and on the vehicle itself; where a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found on the floor of the back seat of the vehicle. The three were arrested. The vehicle and the suspected narcotics were taken to Timehri Police Station where the narcotics was weighed and it amounted to 3,122 grams.”

The narcotics was then sealed and lodged for evidence while the trio has been detained pending further investigations.